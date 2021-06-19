STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
When Anupam Kher was rejected by AIR Shimla for casual announcer job

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Long before he became an actor, Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher had tried to get a job as a casual announcer at the All India Radio here but fate had other things in store for him.

During a brief appearance on an AIR programme here on Saturday, the 66-year-old revealed that he had applied for the post at the radio station when he was just 19.

It was a usual chilly day in Shimla in December 1974 when Kher tried his hand at making announcements on AIR.

However he fumbled at his first and only attempt.

Recalling the words of the duty officer that day, Kher said, 'He told me, 'I touch your feet, please don't come to AIR Shimla again'."

This was how Kher was rejected as casual announcer by AIR Shimla on the first day, the veteran actor added.

Kher, who was born and brought up in Shimla, said he never had any resentment over his rejection as he believes failure is the first step on the ladder to success.

"I have come here today and I am feeling success," the actor said.

Kher asserted that if he had not been rejected at AIR, he would have not joined drama school and become an actor.

Ten years later, Kher made a spectacular debut in Hindi cinema with Mahesh Bhatt's multiple award-winning movie "Saransh".

Over the next thirty five years, the actor featured in critically-acclaimed and blockbuster movies such as "Darr", "Karma", "Sansar", "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge", "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Mohabbatein", "Veer-Zaara" and "A Wednesday".

AIR Shimla programme head Umesh Kashyap told PTI that Kher's visit to the radio station was not "pre-planned".

The actor was accompanied by his mother Dulari Kher during their visit and he expressed his desire to go on live radio, Kashyap added.

After that a short programme was arranged within minutes to accommodate the actor's request.

Kashyap said Kher has promised them for a detailed interview on AIR Shimla soon.

