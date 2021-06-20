Two decades on, Tusshar Kapoor has no regrets in his Bollywood career

Shama Bhagat By

"No regrets whatsoever, despite the dizzy rollercoaster ride in tinsel town..." read Tusshar Kapoor's tweet as he completed two decades in the industry recently. And one helluva ride it’s been. From his debut in 2001 - box office hit Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan - to a string of extremely bad reel choices such as Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa (which saw him try doing a Shah Rukh Khan and failing miserably) or the adult comedy Kyaa Kool Hai Hum.

Then there were the ensemble cast films that sort of resuscitated his career - Khakee in 2004 and Golmaal in 2006. Now celebratory times are again knocking at his door. After turning successful producer with the off-beat horror-comedy Laxmii - starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani that dealt with the transgender issue - the Kapoor scion is looking forward to his next film, Marich, which he has both produced and acted in. But the biggest celebration to beat them all is his son Laksshya turning five this month.

Says the single parent, "I am celebrating the change. The last five years have been illuminating. My time management skills have improved and life has become more organised. It’s full of compassion and I am confident and focused."

Like any parent preparing the ground for an auspicious welcome for their child, Kapoor took to spirituality during his son’s pre-birth days. "I started following Buddhism. It has brought a lot of peace, compassion, harmony and enlightenment in my life," says the hands-on father, who plans his schedules around his son's timings, and makes sure that Laksshya spends time with his grandparents. But like any parent, he has a nagging worry, "I feel I am not giving him enough time."

Kapoor’s upcoming film has him playing a cop. Helmed by Dhruv Lather, who directed Kal Hamara Hai in 2016, it revolves around a double murder. Kapoor shares the screen with Naseeruddin Shah, and Kapoor family favourite Anita Hassanandani. He claims not to have taken inputs from the experts in his family (father and sister). "I will show Ekta the film before it is released for feedback," he says.

Unlike producers who dream of blockbusters sweeping in profits, Kapoor took the OTT route with Laxmii. He maintains that despite the pandemic he recovered his investments. "The viewership was great. It changed the rules of the game," says an elated Kapoor, who plans to continue acting and producing films. "As an actor, I am still going through the learning curve. I have had my good days and bad days," he smiles.

How has he reached tranquillity in the mad world that is Bollywood? "I have learned that it’s not about leading a perfect life. It’s about setting examples. It’s about life-changing resilience. It’s about realising your dreams and coming out victorious. Whatever you are destined for, you have to face it according to your karma. This thought liberates you," says Kapoor who confesses that his happy space is his son.

He has no plans of sharing himself with anyone else. "I don’t know about the future. Right now I'm only concerned about my son. Mine is unconditional love. I want him to feel happy and complete," Kapoor reveals. Will his son carry forward Jumping Jack’s legacy? "He is too young. Only time will tell," he winks.