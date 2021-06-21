STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar, Ahan Shetty to team up for Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming project

Both the actors respectively have 'Bachchan Pandey' starring Akshay and 'Tadap' starring Ahan on the cards with Nadiadwala

Published: 21st June 2021 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar, Ahan Shetty

(L to R) Akshay Kumar, Ahan Shetty (Photo | PTI, Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Get ready to witness another fresh pairing on screen! Producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala has pulled off an exciting casting coup as he is all set to bring Akshay Kumar and Ahan Shetty together for an upcoming project, the details of which have been kept under wraps.

While both the actors respectively have 'Bachchan Pandey' starring Akshay and 'Tadap' starring Ahan on the cards with Nadiadwala, now the two coming together is definitely a piece of news that has gotten us all excited.

The development of the project is underway and more details regarding it are soon to be divulged.

A source close to the production shared, "The entire team is rooting for this action power-pack of actors which has Akshay and Ahan together for the first time. Only Sajid sir could make it possible and we are all truly excited for the energy the two would bring to the screens. The project is yet to be announced and is at the planning stage. We will have more details come out soon."

What will make this collaboration even more special is the fact that Akshay shares a great rapport with Ahan's father, Suniel Shetty, and the two have been a part of some iconic films like 'Waqt Hamara Hai', 'Mohra', 'Hera Pheri', 'Dhadkan' and 'Awara Pagaal Deewana', among others.

For the unversed, Nadiadwala is launching Ahan with the Milan Luthria-directorial 'Tadap', which is scheduled for a September release. It stars Tara Sutaria as the female lead.

Interestingly, it was Akshay who presented the first look poster of Ahan's debut film 'Tapad'.

Meanwhile, Akshay and Nadiadwala have collaborated on several projects together earlier, including 'Waqt Humara Hai', 'Heyy Babyy', 'Kambakkht Ishq', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', among others.

Akshay and Nadiadwala's upcoming collaboration 'Bachchan Pandey' is set to release in 2022. Earlier this year, Akshay's rugged look from the movie was unveiled.

Apart from 'Tadap' and 'Bachchan Pandey', other Nadiadwala films in the pipeline include the Kabir Khan directed '83', Salman Khan-starrer 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', 'Heropanti 2' featuring Tiger Shroff, and the yet-untitled epic love story with Kartik Aaryan that is being helmed by Sameer Vidhwans.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Ahan Shetty Sajid Nadiawala
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp