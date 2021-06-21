STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rohit Shetty opens up about shooting for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' amid COVID-19 pandemic

For the unversed, Rohit has been hosting the stunt-based reality TV show for many years now. And this time, the new season was shot amid the pandemic with full COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has finished shooting for the upcoming season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has finished shooting for the upcoming season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' (Photo | Instagram)

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has finished shooting for the upcoming season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' in Cape Town, South Africa.

On Monday, Rohit took to Instagram and opened up about shooting for the show in such testing times.

"A 42-day long crazy and action-packed ride finally comes to an end! However, this season was extra special. At a time when the world is engulfed by a feeling of fear, everyone involved in this show including the crew members, team Colors, the stunt team and the contestants have shown tremendous courage and determination by making this season happen against all the odds," he wrote.

"I feel truly blessed and thank God and the Universe that we got through the season without any hurdles. I can proudly say that this time we took the show to the next level and now we cant wait to share the adventure with you all! Signing off from Cape Town, back to Mumbai," he added.

The 11th season will feature participants such as Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen and Varun Sood among others.

Rohit Shetty Khatron Ke Khiladi
