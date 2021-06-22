STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kabir Duhan Singh interview: 'A lot of oxygen and water are the only miracle foods I'd swear by'

Kabir Duhan Singh might be a Haryanvi model from Faridabad, but he’s most popular in the Southern film industries where he’s carved a niche for himself as a negative lead.

Kabir Duhan Singh

By Romal Laisram
Express News Service

Kabir Duhan Singh might be a Haryanvi model from Faridabad, but he’s most popular in the Southern film industries where he’s carved a niche for himself as a negative lead. His foray into acting began with a project with Shiney Ahuja that was subsequently shelved, but he’s now set to debut with Shamas Nawab Siddiqui’s Bole Chiduyaan starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamannaah and Rajpal Yadav, that is slated to release later this year. The Vedalam, Aruvam, Kanchana 3, Sardaar Gabbar Singh, Pailwaan and Hebbuli star is known for his fitness regimen and we catch up with him to know more. 

How do you stay fit in the pandemic?
I wake up on time, eat on time, and I follow a disciplined diet every day. I work out on time too, even if the gyms are shut. 

Is there a diet that you follow?
I eat only organic foods and completely stay away from processed foods. For me, fruits are mandatory as part of a breakfast routine and proteins for lunch and dinner. A handful of dry fruits and nuts are a must in the evening. 

Is there a miracle food you swear by?
A lot of oxygen for my lungs and water are the only miracle foods I would swear by.

What are the must-haves in your wardrobe?
Tuxedos, formals, blazers, blue denims, white T-shirts and cotton pajamas.

Do you follow a skincare or hair care routine?
I always endorse natural products like multani mitti and aloe vera for skin and bhringraj and curd for my hair.

Your guilty pleasure?
I watch and listen to Dhinchak Pooja songs and a few Bhojpuri numbers to lift my mood. 

What do you begin your day with?
With 500 ml water, followed by freshening up, then 30 minutes of meditation and pranayama.

What do you end your day with?
Don’t judge me, but YouTube BTS videos and some Netflix chill!

