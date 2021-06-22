Sreesanth’s 'Patta' to feature Bollywood names

By Express News Service

There were reports of Sreesanth getting back to acting with a Hindi film titled Patta, in which he plays a CBI officer. The film’s director, R Radhakrishnan, shares that it is an “experimental political thriller” with a fresh, untold story.

“The protagonist is a handsome, intelligent officer whose co-workers can’t guess what he is thinking or going to do next,” says Radhakrishnan, who zeroed in on Sreesanth as he felt he would be an apt choice for the character. “I considered so many names, but my search eventually ended with Sreesanth. I liked the portions of the film he performed for me and immediately signed him on.”

The team will begin shooting once the covid situation gets better. As of now, the casting discussions are going on. The female lead and supporting characters are expected to be essayed by leading names from Bollywood. Composer Suresh Peters will return after a brief hiatus to handle the film’s music, with Suresh URS to work on the edits. Prakashkutty will helm the camera.