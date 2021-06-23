STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arjun Rampal shares pics from Budapest vacation with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, son Arik

Arjun Rampal says he wants to enjoy quality time with his family before resuming work for his upcoming film 'Dhaakad'.

Published: 23rd June 2021 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Rampal took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photographs from his vacation in Budapest, Hungary, with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their son Arik.

The actor says he wants to enjoy quality time with his family before resuming work for his upcoming film "Dhaakad".

"Some quality time with the family. Before i get to work. #beautiful #budapest #gratitude #dhaakad," the actor captioned his photos.

Arjun has been grabbing eyeballs with his latest platinum blonde hair colour. The actor recently shared photographs on social media flaunting his latest avatar, which has been created for the upcoming Kangana Ranaut-starrer film "Dhaakad". In the film, Arjun will feature as the antagonist Rudraveer.

Apart from the spy thriller "Dhaakad", Arjun will also feature in the histor ical drama "The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon". The Ramesh Thete directorial feat ures Arjun as the warrior Sidhnak Mahar Inamdar. Sunny Leone makes an appear ance in the film, too.

