Most difficult thing in the world is to say bye to mom: Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher took to social media on Wednesday to share that he is travelling back to Mumbai from his hometown Shimla.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to social media on Wednesday to share that he is travelling back to Mumbai from hometown Shimla where he spent a few days with his mother Dulari Kher.

"The most difficult thing in the world is to say bye to mom. She is staying back in Shimla while I travel to Mumbai. We spent some quality time with each other. She told me some more amazing stories of our earlier days in this city. The easiest thing in the world is to make parents happy. And the blessings one gets are endless," Kher shared on Instagram.

"Thanks to #BimlaJi who is a family member for the last three decades for her warmth and selflessness. Thank you #SunilKher and @_iamshamik for your warm company. Mom is emotional but wants to hide her feelings to protect me. I am trying to do the same. This is I think called family bond. Jai Ho!," the actor further wrote along with a video where his aged mother is trying to hide her emotions while saying goodbye to him.

On the work front, Anupam Kher will next be seen in the films like "Happy Birthday", "The Last Show", "Mungilal Rocks" and "The Kashmir Files".

