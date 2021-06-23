Shekhar Kapur is 'constantly curious, constantly wondering'  

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur took to social media on Wednesday to reveal that childlike curiosity and wonder are the major driving forces that keep him going.

Kapur shared a photograph of his 6am breakfast at his favourite cafe in London on Instagram. Along with the picture, he wrote: "Breakfast at 6 am .. my favourite cafe in London. I'm an eary riser.. so up by 5 am and walking around wherever I am to find something interesting.. something new. I've often been asked, what drives me ? Child like curiosity and wonder .. that's what I always say.. I just think I never grew up.. constantly curious, constantly wondering.. Beautiful day today!"

Taking to Twitter the same day, the filmmaker shared a suggestion for netizens on how to explore their creative self.

"I can't teach you to be creative. All I can do is to help you explore your creative self. All I can do is help take away your fear of expressing yourself .. Yes .. that's what I learnt for myself .. to not be afraid of being creative.." he tweeted.