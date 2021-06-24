STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Pagglait' Director Umesh Bist signs three-film deal

Talking about the association, Umesh Bist says, “It all started when I first met Guneet in 2018 and there’s no looking back since then..."

Director Umesh Bist

By Express News Service

Following the success of Pagglait (2021), Balaji Telefilms and Sikhya Entertainment have joined hands to sign director Umesh Bist for a three-film deal. Umesh had written and directed Pagglait, which released on Netflix earlier this year.

The film starred Sanya Malhotra as a young widow who is unable to mourn her husband’s death. It marked the first co-production between Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

Commenting on the new collaboration, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Balaji Telefilms, shares, “Pagglait resonated with Indian audiences in unimaginable ways. Everyone found a connection with the story and that is Umesh’s biggest strength.

Furthermore, the film established an equity between Balaji and Sikhya and we’re thrilled to come together to tell stories that are both emotional and entertaining, stories that find their way to the hearts of the audience”. Guneet Monga says, “I still remember the day I met Umesh sir.

His vision for his stories is unmatched and it is inspiring to see his faith and commitment to a project. Team Balaji has been a delight to work with and we at Sikhya are looking forward to this collaboration.

We went through so many amazing experiences together that it feels quite natural to continue this partnership.” Talking about the association, Umesh Bist says, “It all started when I first met Guneet in 2018 and there’s no looking back since then.

As a filmmaker, all you want is a collaborative ecosystem where the team puts all their might in doing the best for the movie and I am glad I found this in Sikhya and Balaji. The trust they put in a director is rare. As partners, they add on to each other’s strength points, I am excited to take this journey forward with them.” The team is ready with the first film and the announcement will be made soon.

