Jimmy Sheirgill's crime thriller film 'Collar Bomb' to premiere on Disney + Hotstar in July

Sheirgill, known for starring in acclaimed movies like "Maachis", "A Wednesday", "Special 26" and "Tanu weds Manu", will be seen essaying the role of a police officer in "Collar Bomb".

Published: 25th June 2021 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill-led crime thriller movie 'Collar Bomb'

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill-led crime thriller movie 'Collar Bomb'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Jimmy Sheirgill-led crime thriller movie "Collar Bomb" will release on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 9.

According to a press release issued by the streamer, the film will be available for subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium exclusively.

Sheirgill, known for starring in acclaimed movies like "Maachis", "A Wednesday", "Special 26" and "Tanu weds Manu", will be seen essaying the role of a police officer in "Collar Bomb".

"When a ticking bomb takes control of his quaint town, officer Manoj Hesi sets out to catch the evil mastermind as he tries to saves hundreds of innocent lives," the plotline reads.

Directed by Dnyanesh Zoting, the film also features actors Asha Negi and Rajshri Deshpande.

Nikhil Nair has penned the script.

It is produced by Yoodlee Films and 3 Earth Entertainment.

