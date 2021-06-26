STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Abhay Deol updates fans on first Disney film 'Spin', shares trailer

Abhay Deol shared information on his first Disney film 'Spin', and posted a trailer of the India-centric family comedy.

Published: 26th June 2021 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Abhay Deol on Saturday shared information on his first Disney film "Spin", and posted a trailer of the India-centric family comedy.

"I am aware that most of my audience love me for making edgy, alternative narratives, that challenge the status quo. Which is why this film is all the more special as it is a departure from my own status quo, and catering to a much younger audience. 'Spin' is a Disney film which will go live on their platform for the U.S audiences on the 13th of August. It is a gem of a movie, that will leave you smiling and feeling good. Blessed to be a part of it!" Abhay wrote on Instagram along with the trailer.

"Spin" is Disney Channel's first original film to star an Indian-American. The film casts Avantika Vandanapu, American actress of Indian origin, as Indian-American teen Rhea Kumar, who discovers her artistic side through the unique world of deejaying. Abhay Deol plays Rhea's father Arvind Kumar.

"Spin" is directed by Manjari Makijany, who is the daughter of late actor Mac Mohan and the cousin of actress Raveena Tandon. Meera Syal, Aryan Simhadri, Agam Darshi, Anna Cathcart and Michela Luci co-star in the film.

Apart from "Spin", Abhay's upcoming projects are Ajay Devgan's production "Velley", besides "Jungle Cry", "Junction" and a web series based on the book "Trial By Fire: The Tragic Tale Of The Uphaar Fire Tragedy", by authors Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy.

