STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Love Per Square Foot' actress Angira Dhar marries director Anand Tiwari, see pics here!

Dhar, 33 and Tiwari, 38, who worked together on 2018 Netflix film "Love Per Square Foot", got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in April.

Published: 26th June 2021 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Anand Tiwari and Angira Dhar at their wedding (Photo | Angira Dhar, Instagram)

Anand Tiwari and Angira Dhar at their wedding (Photo | Angira Dhar, Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Angira Dhar and actor-filmmaker Anand Tiwari on Friday announced that they have tied the knot.

Dhar, 33 and Tiwari, 38, who worked together on 2018 Netflix film "Love Per Square Foot", got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in April.

The couple shared the news on their respective Instagram handles.

"On 30.4.21 Angira and I sealed our friendship into a marriage, with our family, closest friends and God as our witness. With life slowly unlocking around us, we wanted to unlock this happiness to you," Tiwari posted alongside a photo from their wedding ceremony.

Dhar also shared the same photograph and a similar statement.

On the work front, Dhar, will be seen in Ajay Devgn's next directorial venture "Mayday" and John Abraham's home production film, while Tiwari has directed one of the stories of Netflix's new anthology series ''Feel Like Ishq".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Angira Dhar Anand Tiwari Angira Dhar wedding Love per square foot
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp