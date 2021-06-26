STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TV actor Aniruddh Dave discharged from hospital after battling COVID-19 for 55 days

TV actor Aniruddh Dave

TV actor Aniruddh Dave (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

BHOPAL: TV actor Aniruddh Dave of "Patiala Babes" fame on Friday said he is returning to Mumbai after battling coronavirus for close to two months at a hospital here.

The 34-year-old actor had shared his coronavirus diagnosis on April 23, revealing that he contracted the virus while shooting for a web series in Bhopal.

He was later admitted to Chirayu Medical College & Hospital in the city.

After a while, Dave was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as he had 85 per cent lung infection and was kept on oxygen support.

He was shifted out of ICU after two weeks as his health improved but the actor continued to remain in the hospital.

Taking to Twitter, Dave said it was an emotional moment for him as he got discharged from the medical facility.

The actor also thanked his well-wishers for their love and prayers.

"Such emotional moment after 55 days I'm discharged from Chirayu hospital. Feeling loved. Thankful to everyone. No oxygen for now. I am breathing on my own #gratitude," he wrote, alongside a group photo with the hospital staff.

Dave is best known for featuring in shows such as "Patiala Babes", "Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki" and "Phulwa".

The actor will next be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer "Bell Bottom", scheduled to arrive in theatres on July 27.

