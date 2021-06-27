STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Asha Bhosle marks RD Burman's 82nd birth anniversary with priceless throwback picture

RD Burman did most of his musical work with his wife Asha Bhonsle who he married in 1980.

Published: 27th June 2021 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

RD Burman was born on June 27, 1939, in Calcutta to singer and composer Sachin Dev Burman.

RD Burman was born on June 27, 1939, in Calcutta to singer and composer Sachin Dev Burman.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On the late legendary music composer RD Burman's 82nd birth anniversary, his wife and veteran Bollywood playback singer Asha Bhosle commemorated the occasion with a sweet social media post.

The 'Chanda Mama Door Ke' singer took to her Twitter handle and shared a monochrome throwback photo of her and Burman in which they could be seen posing for the camera while standing beside each other.

Along with the photo, Asha wrote, "Thank you for the music (not just from me but also the millions of hearts that beat to your madness). Happy birthday Pancham."

Burman's full name was Rahul Dev Burman and he was born on June 27, 1939, in Calcutta to singer and composer Sachin Dev Burman. Popularly known as Pancham Da, he composed music for 331 films and did most of the work with his wife Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar.

ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar, Javed Akhtar remember RD Burman on his birth anniversary

He also sang many great songs which include 'Mehbooba Mehbooba', the famous song from the film 'Sholay'. Despite being the foundation for numerous budding Bollywood music directors, he only received three Filmfare Awards, one of which was awarded posthumously for '1942: A Love Story'.

Burman was initially married to a woman named Rita Patel from whom he separated in 1971. After that, he collaborated with Asha Bhosle on several occasions on the professional front. Both the artists were trendsetters at that time and their love for music brought them closer.

He was six years younger than Asha and fell head over heels in love with her. He proposed to her, but she initially rejected his proposal, reportedly because of the haunting memories of her past marriage. However, after a lot of persuasion, Asha agreed to marry him and they tied the knot in 1980.

The couple was happy together but went through a rough patch in the late 1980s because of Burman's alcoholism. However, they remained to be on good terms for several years. Burman passed away at the age of 54 due to cardiac arrest. 

