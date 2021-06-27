STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Lata Mangeshkar, Javed Akhtar remember RD Burman on his birth anniversary

Lata Mangeshkar and Javed Akhtar reminisced late music composer RD Burman on Twitter to commemorate his 82nd birth anniversary.

Published: 27th June 2021 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

RD Burman and Lata Mangeshkar were also relatives as Burman was married to Mangeshkar's younger sister Asha Bhosle.

RD Burman and Lata Mangeshkar were also relatives as Burman was married to Mangeshkar's younger sister Asha Bhosle. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and Indian lyricist Javed Akhtar remembered late iconic music composer RD Burman popularly known as Pancham Da on his 82nd birth anniversary.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Mangeshkar posted YouTube links of the songs on which the two legendary artists have worked together and wrote, "R D Burman ko kaun nahi jaanta. Wo janam se rajputra tha aur sangeet ka wo raja tha. Aaj uski jayanti hai. Main uski yaad ko aur uske sangeet ko vinamra abhivadan karti hun."

Javed also remembered the late icon and wrote on Twitter, "Today on 27th June it is RD Burman's birth anniversary. Time is always kind to genuinely great people it keeps enlarging the image of a genius more and more. No surprise that his popularity among the gen-next and the young musicians is increasingly by the day."

For the unversed, RD Burman and Lata Mangeshkar were also relatives as Burman was married to Mangeshkar's younger sister and legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle.

Burman was famous for the combination of songs he created with Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar. But, he had also created one of the most memorable songs of Indian music history with India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar.

Some of their iconic songs are, 'Baaho Me Chali' from 'Anamika', 'Bhai Battur' from 'Padosan', 'Sharm Aati Hai' from 'Padosan', 'Raina Beeti Jaye' from 'Amar Prem', 'Na Koi Umang Hai' from 'Katti Patang', 'Bada Natkhat Hai' from 'Amar Prem', 'Dil Bar Dil Se Pyare' from 'Caravan', 'Phoolo Ka Taaro Ka' from 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Bangle Ke Peeche' from 'Samadhi', 'Rhim Jhim Geere Sawan' from 'Manzil' and many more.

Earlier in the day, megastar Amitabh Bachchan also remembered Burman and his song 'Biti Na Bitai Raina' starring his wife Jaya Bachchan.

RD Burman (Rahul Dev Burman), the only son of famous music composer Sachin Dev Burman, is considered to be one of the greatest composers to have ever lived in the country.

Right from the 1960s to the 90s, Burman composed music for 331 films. He was mainly active in the Hindi film industry as a composer, who also provided vocals for a few compositions. The majority of his work was with his wife, Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi.

Despite being the foundation for numerous budding Bollywood music directors, he only received three Filmfare Awards, one of which was awarded posthumously for '1942: A Love Story'. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lata Mangeshkar Javed Akhtar RD Burman birth anniversary RD Burman RD Burman 82nd birth anniversary Pancham Da
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp