STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor celebrate seven years of 'Ek Villain' 

The film's sequel, 'Ek Villain Returns', is reportedly in the works, starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

Published: 27th June 2021 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor celebrated the seventh anniversary of their drama-thriller 'Ek Villain'.

Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor celebrated the seventh anniversary of their drama-thriller 'Ek Villain'. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor celebrated the seventh anniversary of their drama-thriller "Ek Villain", directed by Mohit Suri.

Backed by Ekta Kapoor-led Balaji Motion Pictures, the film was a hit upon its release in 2014.

"Ek Villain" chronicled the story of a criminal, Guru (Malhotra), whose terminally ill wife Ayesha (Kapoor) is murdered by Rakesh, a sadistic serial killer, played by Riteish Deshmukh in his first negative role.

Kapoor, 34, took to Instagram and gave a shout-out to her fan clubs for marking the film's anniversary with their fan edits.

"My most precious fan clubs, just going through all your edits and again you guys just keep overwhelming me," she posted on her Instagram Story.

"Ek Villain" was a departure for Malhotra, who appeared in the action-thriller space after romantic comedies like "Hasee Toh Phasee" (2014) and the Karan Johar directorial "Student of the Year", which marked his debut in 2012.

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared behind the scenes footages from the film.

The official account of Balaji Motion Pictures shared the film's poster on social media.

"Celebrating Ayesha's free-spirited soul, Guru's heartwarming nature and Rakesh's devious side that made this incredible story of a villain.

Cheers to #7YearsOfEkVillain," read the caption.

The film's soundtrack, composed by Mithoon, Ankit Tiwari and the band Soch, featured chartbusters like "Galliyan", "Banjaara", "Hamdard" and "Awari".

Suri is currently working on the film's sequel, which stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

Titled "Ek Villain Returns", the movie is scheduled to be released on February 11, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shraddha Kapoor Sidharth Malhotra Ek Villain EK Villain 7 years Balaji Motion Pictures Mohit Suri Riteish Deshmukh Ekta Kapoor
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp