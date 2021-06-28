STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ajay Devgn to resume final schedule of 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' next week

Ajay Devgn will resume shooting for the final schedule of Bhuj: The Pride of India in Mumbai next week, states a report in a daily.

Published: 28th June 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 06:29 PM

A still from 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'.

By Express News Service

The war drama was extensively shot in Hyderabad last year. Director Abhishek Dudhaiya with Ajay and a small team will complete the remaining portions next week, post which the film will officially wrap, the report adds.

Bhuj: The Pride of India is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. 

Ajay essays the role of squadron leader Vijay Karnik, who, along with 300 local women, rebuilt the destroyed Bhuj airstrip during the war and helped Indian soldiers land to safety. 

The film also features Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and others.

Ajay’s upcoming releases are Maidaan, RRR, Thank God and Mayday. He is also making his web debut in the forthcoming series Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness.

