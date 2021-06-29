14 Phere, to premiere in July on ZEE5  

By Express News Service

Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda-starrer 14 Phere will premiere in July on ZEE5. A social comedy, the film is written by Manoj Kalwani and directed by Devanshu Singh. Devanshu’s previous film, Chintu Ka Birthday, was also released on the platform.

“I remember the first time I read the script of 14 Phere, it was everything I was looking for! Drama, emotion, relatability and a strong character,” Kriti shares. “(My character) Aditi has become a part of my personality in more ways than one! I can’t wait for the audiences to watch the story unfold on ZEE5.”

Vikrant adds, “14 Phere has been made for the Indian heartland filled with drama, comedy, quirkiness and a lot more. It is highly relatable, and I hope the viewers thoroughly enjoy themselves when it premieres on ZEE5.”

14 Phere also features Gauhar Khan in the cast.