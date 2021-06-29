STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Badshah and I are on a streak, says actor Jacqueline Fernandez after 'Paani Paani' song becomes sensation

Before 'Paani Paani', Jacqueline collaborated with Badshah on 'Genda Phool' song.

Published: 29th June 2021 05:19 PM

Cover art of Badshah's song 'Paani Paani' featuring Jacqueline Fernandez. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is on cloud nine as her latest song, 'Paani Paani', has become a massive hit.

Released earlier this month, 'Paani Paani' is sung by Badshah along with Aastha Gill. The music video of the track features none other than Jacqueline.

On receiving a positive response from the fans and followers, she said: "The response on 'Paani Paani' has been super amazing. I am loving all the recreations, covers and dance videos people have been posting, they have taken the song to a different level."

Before 'Paani Paani', Jacqueline collaborated with Badshah on 'Genda Phool' song.

After the two back-to-back successful songs with Badshah, she expressed her happiness.

"What's interesting is, the first time I heard the song I felt like it was so catchy and will definitely make it to everyone's playlist," she said.

"Now, I feel Badshaah and I are on a streak now, after Genda Phool now Paani Paani," she added.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Jacqueline will be seen sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor in 'Bhoot Police'.

