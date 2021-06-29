Toofan trailer to drop on June 30

By Express News Service

The trailer of Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofan will drop on June 30. The boxing drama is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Toofan follows a boxer trying to escape his criminal past. An earlier teaser had introduced Farhan’s character, Aziz Ali (Farhan), a goon from Mumbai’s Dongri.

It also introduced Paresh Rawal as Aziz’s boxing coach and Mrunal Thakur as his romantic interest. Toofan is set to premiere on July 16 on Amazon Prime Video.

Farhan and Rakeysh had previously collaborated on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), a biopic on late sprinter Milkha Singh. Farhan’s last acting appearance was in The Sky Is Pink (2019).