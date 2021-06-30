STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actress Mandira Bedi's husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal dies of heart attack

Kaushal's last directorial was the 2006 thriller, "Anthony Kaun Hai?", starring Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt.

Published: 30th June 2021 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Actor-TV presenter Mandira Bedi with late husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal

Actor-TV presenter Mandira Bedi with late husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal (Photo | @rajkaushal1 Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who directed movies like "Shaadi Ka Laddoo" and "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi", passed away early Wednesday morning following a heart attack, family friend and actor Rohit Roy said.

He was in his 50s. Kaushal was married to actor-TV presenter Mandira Bedi. The couple have two children, son Vir and daughter Tara.

"He passed away today morning, at around 4.30 am at his home. He had a heart attack," Roy told PTI.

Apart from direction, Kaushal had also produced filmmaker Onir's 2005 acclaimed drama "My Brother: Nikhil", starring Sanjay Suri and Juhi Chawla.

Onir paid tributes to Kaushal on Twitter.

"Gone too soon. We lost film maker and producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul," Onir wrote.

Kaushal's last directorial was the 2006 thriller, "Anthony Kaun Hai?", starring Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt.

