STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

I'm bored and done with the COVID pandemic: Shubhangi Atre

Shubhangi Atre, or Angoori Bhabi of the popular sitcom 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!', is glad to be back on set for the show.

Published: 30th June 2021 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Shubhangi Atre

Actress Shubhangi Atre (Photo | Shubhangi Atre Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Shubhangi Atre, or Angoori Bhabi of the popular sitcom "Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!", is glad to be back on set for the show.

"I'm happy at least we resumed shoots back here. I'll not have to stay away from my family," she told IANS.

The actress wishes the old normal returned. "Every morning in my prayers I wish for the old normal back. I'm all bored and done with the pandemic. Covid has turned out to be a nightmare," she said, adding: "As we have resumed shoots in Mumbai there is still time restriction on shoots here."

Ekta Kapoor launched Shubhangi in "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" in 2006, and she has featured in several sitcoms like "Kasturi" and "Do Hanson Ka Jodaa". However, the game-changer was "Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!".

The actress is grateful for the work she is getting in serials during the pandemic, but the one thing she misses the most is her early morning sleep, which she isn't able to catch up on because of pandemic restrictions

"Due to time restrictions, I need to get up very early in the morning, and I'm very much in love with my morning sleep. I miss my morning sleep," she concluded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shubhangi Atre ​COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp