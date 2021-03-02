Disney+ Hotstar series 'Kamathipura' to release in March

By Express News Service

Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming series, Kamathipura, is set to begin streaming from March 8. Set in and around Mumbai’s infamous red-light area, the trailer of Kamathipura was launched yesterday.The series is about an investigation into a serial killer who kills women, and the challenges faced by a lady officer on duty.

It also deals with certain personal demons in the life of the cop played by Meera Chopra. Also starring Tanuj Virwani as the primary antagonist, the 7-episode series directed by Shravankumar Tiwari, features Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Anang Desai in prominent roles.

“I loved playing inspector Anjali Dangle. The adrenaline rush that one gets by doing something dark and twisted is unparalleled I feel. I’m extremely excited for this one,” says Meera. “I was very excited when Shravan Sir came to me with this script, because I have never been offered to play antagonist before,”says Tanuj Virwani.

Produced by Raju Raisinghani of Vision Movie Makers, Kamathipura will be available on Disney+ Hotstar to all subscribers and non-subscribers for free.