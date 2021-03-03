STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Love story is dead in Hindi cinema, says Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar

Director Karan Johar said he is now told to make love stories for Netflix, which is why a 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' will release on the streamer.

Published: 03rd March 2021 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

A lawyer moved a criminal complaint against eight persons, including Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and producer-director Karan Johar, in a local court in Bihar regarding the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Filmmaker Karan Johar. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar, the man behind popular love story "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", says the romance genre, which dominated the 1990s, has completely vanished from Bollywood today as the audience is not invested in watching such stories on the big screen.

Johar was among the key filmmakers in the 90s-along with Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra-who shaped the contemporary, larger than life romance that is associated with Bollywood.

Right from his 1998 debut "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", multi-starrer "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" (2001) to "Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna" and even production "Kal Ho Na Ho" (2003), the films were not only blockbusters but also had a significant pop culture impact.

In the current phase of the industry, the 48-year-old director said romance has been long forgotten.

"Today if you notice in Hindi cinema, the love story is dead. We don't make love stories anymore, they're few. The 90s thrived on romances, starting from 'Hum Aapke Hai Koun!' going right up to 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.' It was dictated by love stories," Johar said.

The director was speaking at a special event of Netflix, 'See What's Next India', where the streamer announced its 2021 slate for movies and series.

Johar's Dharma Productions backed film, "Meenakshi Sundareshwar", will head to Netflix for its premiere.

The film stars Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani.

The director said he is now told to make love stories for Netflix, which is why a "Meenakshi Sundareshwar" will release on the streamer.

"That story came to me as a theatrical film.

When Srishti (Behl Arya, Director- International Original Film, Netflix India) heard it and said let's do this for the platform, I did some data and an academic thought on it and realised this can be done.

"There's a data that supports certain genres which aren't working on cinema halls anymore but have a wide audience on platforms."

When asked by Behl Arya if he would do a "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" for streaming platform, Johar said it's a "vast and complicated" question.

The director said there is a certain "syntax" that is meant for cinema halls, which is a result of the history of a particular genre.

A Salman Khan actioner like "Dabangg", the blockbuster "Dhoom" franchise or even a Shah Rukh Khan led romantic film comes loaded with nostalgia for the big screen, Johar said.

"So the cinegoer in you would feel that film is meant for cinema halls. While I believe that these divides and lines are blurring. A lot of films that you would imagine would be in cinema halls are now being produced by platforms of power and are doing a spectacular job."

The director said eventually, co-existence of both, the big screen entertainers and streaming platforms, is going to be the future.

"So would I make a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'? As a filmmaker, a scream inside says no. But a practical voice also says 'wait and watch','" he added.

Apart from "Meenakshi Sundareshwar", Johar has a number of productions lined up on the streamer.

Johar's upcoming productions on Netflix include drama "Ajeeb Daastaans", Madhuri Dixit starrer series "Finding Anamika", the documentary "Searching For Sheela" on Ma Anand Sheela and season two of "Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bollywood Karan Johar
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp