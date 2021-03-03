'Something exciting, something complex coming your way': Anupam Kher tells fans

By IANS

MUMBAI: It seems like actor Anupam Kher is all set to don a role where his look is dramatically different. The actor took to Instagram to share two pictures, promising his fans that "something complex" is on the way.

In the pictures, Kher sports long hair and is dressed with a white T-shirt and a earring.

"Duality is not a story. Duality is just a complexity. Something exciting, something complex coming your way! Watch out for this space! #Actor #ActorsLife #NewBegining #Movie," he captioned the pictures.

Kher will soon be seen in the upcoming political drama "The Kashmir Files". The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial also stars actor Mithun Chakraborty. Kher is also working on a short film called "Happy Birthday" where he will be sharing the screen with actress Aahana Kumra.