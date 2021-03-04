STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Director Hansal Mehta returns with 'Scam 2003' based on Abdul Karim Telgi's life

Tentatively titled 'Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi', the upcoming series will delve into the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, the mastermind of the 2003 Stamp Paper scam.

Published: 04th March 2021 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Abdul Karim Telgi

Director Hansal Mehta (L) and file photo of Abdul Karim Telgi (R)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After the massive success of 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story', which received rave reviews from critics and viewers alike, the makers have announced the second installment with Hansal Mehta returning to direct the series.

Tentatively titled 'Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi', the upcoming series will delve into the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, the mastermind of the 2003 Stamp Paper scam.

Production banner Applause Entertainment took to Twitter on Thursday and announced that the company is set to launch the second season in the popular franchise. Actor Pratik Gandi, who starred in the lead role in the first installment shared the announcement while congratulating the team.

Pratik tweeted, "Congratulations @mehtahansal @nairsameer @ApplauseSocial@SonyLIV ... Waiting for it already... #Scam2003."

The forthcoming series promises to be an intriguing watch as it chronicles the rise and fall of Telgi, born in Khanapur, Karnataka, and how he pulled off one of India's most imaginative scams that spread across multiple states.

The scam value was estimated to be around a whopping Rs. 20,000 crore. The show will reportedly go on floors by the end of the year and release in 2022 on SonyLIV.

'Scam 2003' will be adapted from the Hindi book 'Reporter ki Diary', authored by journalist Sanjay Singh, who broke the scam at that time. Acclaimed Marathi writer Kiran Yadnyopavit has also been roped in to develop the show along with Singh.

'Scam 2003' is being produced by Applause Entertainment in association with StudioNEXT. A web series on the same subject titled 'Paper', starring Rohit Bose Roy, was released last year on Ullu.

Based on the book by journalist Sucheta Dalal, 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' was one of the biggest successes last year. It was co-directed by Hansal and his son Jai Mehta. Featuring Pratik Gandhi and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead roles, the series delved into the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Harshad Mehta Story Hansal Mehta Scam 2003 Scam 1992
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp