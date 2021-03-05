STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Manipulation in crores found during raids on Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, says I-T dept

Commenting on the searches at the premises of Pannu, the IT department said, 'evidence of cash receipts by the leading actress amounting to Rs 5 crore has been recovered.'

Published: 05th March 2021 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

According to IT department sources, Pannu and Kashyap were also questioned by the IT sleuths in Pune, where they were shooting a film. (Representational Image)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The searches at the premises of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and his partners who launched the now shuttered production house Phantom Films, and Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu by the Income Tax (IT) department have landed them in trouble as the tax agency has found "discrepancy and manipulation of income" running into crores.

The Income Tax department carried out the searches at 28 locations in Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune on premises linked to Phantom Films, Kashyap, Pannu, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena and some executives of talent management company KWAN and also another talent management company.

In a statement, the IT department said that it was carrying out search and survey operations which started on March 3 on two leading film production companies, a leading actress and two talent management companies in Mumbai.

It said that the searches are being carried out at Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Hyderabad. "The group is mainly engaged in the business of production of motion pictures, web series, acting, direction and talent management of celebrities and other artists. A total of 28 premises are being covered in different locations which include residences and offices," it said.

"During the search, evidence of huge suppression of income by the leading film production house compared to the actual box office collections has been unearthed. The company officials have not been able to explain discrepancy of around Rs 300 crore," it said.

The IT department informed that evidence related to manipulation and under-valuation of share transactions of the production house amongst the film directors and shareholders, having tax implication of about Rs 350 crore has been found and is being investigated.

Commenting on the searches at the premises of Pannu, the IT department said, "Evidence of cash receipts by the leading actress amounting to Rs 5 crore has been recovered. Further investigation is going on."

It said that apart from this, non-genuine or bogus expenditure to related concerns by the leading producers or director having tax implication of about Rs 20 crore has been detected.

"Similar findings have been made in the case of the leading actress also," it said.

The IT department also said that at the office premises of the two talent management companies, a huge amount of digital data has been seized in the form of emails, whatsapp chats, hard disk etc which are under investigation.

"During the search, 7 bank lockers have been found which have been placed under restraint," it added.

According to IT department sources, Pannu and Kashyap were also questioned by the IT sleuths in Pune, where they were shooting a film.

Phantom Films was established by Kashyap, director Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Madhu Mantena and the former head of UTV Spotboy, Vikas Bahl, in 2011 before being dissolved in 2018.

Kashyap, Bahl and Pannu have been vocal on social media platforms and have also raised concerns over the farmers' protest, which has been going on on the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three new farm laws.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp