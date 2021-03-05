Playing police officer made me bit nervous: Prachi Desai on her role in 'Silence...Can You Hear It'

By IANS

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Bollywood actress Prachi Desai will be seen essaying a police officer for the first time in her film "Silence... Can You Hear It". She says essaying the role made her a bit nervous.

The first character poster of Prachi Desai has been unveiled and talking about her look, Prachi said: "I play the role of a cop in 'Silence...Can You Hear It'. My character Sanjana works in tandem with ACP Avinash, played by Manoj Bajpayee sir. She is determined, sleek, sharp-minded, with the wit of a fox that has a hunger for challenges. This is the first time that I am playing the role of a police officer, which made me a wee bit nervous but overall it was a memorable and tremendous learning experience," she added.

The film traces the story of the mysterious disappearance of a woman. As she prepares to leave her house, a tragedy befalls following which the woman disappears only to have her corpse turn up a day later, discovered by trekkers.

Produced by ZEE Studios and directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, the film also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Arjun Mathur in pivotal roles, along with Sahil Vaid, Vaquar, Barkha Singh, Shirish Sharma, Sohaila Kapoor, Amit Thakkar and Garima Yagnik.

'Silence... Can You Hear It' premieres on March 26.