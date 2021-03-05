STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB files 12,000-page long chargesheet against 33 people, including Rhea

The NCB had in August last year registered two cases related to drugs in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Published: 05th March 2021 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty (Photo | Rhea Chakraborty, Instagram)

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty (Photo | Rhea Chakraborty, Instagram)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday filed its first charge sheet in the drugs case against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and 31 others in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. 

The charge sheet has been filed in two parts 11,700 pages have been filed through physical copy while 50,000 pages have been filed in digital format in the form of CDs. Among the others named in the charge sheet are Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of actor Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades, and former Dharma Productions employee Kshitij Prasad.

Eight of the total 33 accused are still in judicial custody while the rest, including Rhea and her brother, are out on bail. . The documents also include a list of over 200 witnesses.  The accused have been booked for offences punishable under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The NCB has stated that during the investigation, it made several seizures of various narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances, electronic gadgets and Indian as well as foreign currency notes from the accused.
The investigating agency claimed to have incriminating evidence regarding sale, purchase, procurement, consumption and possession of narcotics drugs.

According to NCB sources, Rhea has been accused of being part of a “drug syndicate” and a conspiracy to procure and supply drugs. Statements of Bollywood A-listers like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, who were also questioned by the NCB during the probe, are part of the charge sheet, the sources said. 

