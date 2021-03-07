STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Don't want to get into rut of repeating myself: Rajkummar Rao

To distinguish between his roles, the actor said he prefers to dive deep into brainstorming sessions with his directors.

Published: 07th March 2021 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Rajkummar Rao says he wants to stay away from the comfort zone of playing to the gallery despite knowing that some of his "gestures" might impress the audience.

In his decade-long Bollywood journey, Rao has emerged as a performer known for capturing the essence of his characters -- be it his National Award-winning turn as the righteous lawyer in "Shahid" or the menacing terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh in "Omerta".

The 36-year-old actor said even though his attempt is to play regular, relatable men on screen, he avoids getting "trapped" in a certain image. "There are times when I try and be conscious that I can't repeat certain gestures and avoid that. I know it might work beautifully for the audience and perhaps even the scene, but I restrain myself. I don't want to get into the rut of doing the same thing, repeatedly. I don't want to be trapped," Rao told PTI in an interview.

To distinguish between his roles, the actor said he prefers to dive deep into brainstorming sessions with his directors.

Citing the examples of Vikramaditya Motwane's "Trapped", Hansal Mehta's "Shahid" and the upcoming "Badhaai Do", helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the actor said the depth of the character decides the amount of time he dedicates to the preparation.

But if it's a comedy film, like his latest "Roohi", his process is more "organic". "When you do a comedy, it's spontaneous, you can't force it. It's about being there and having fun with your lines. I don't plan anything when it comes to comedies. The trick is to surrender," he said. Rao returns to the horror-comedy universe, three years after the blockbuster "Stree".

With "Roohi" -- where he again plays a man in love with a woman who is apparently a witch -- the actor said he had to work hard to make his character different from what the audience would expect from the film franchise, launched by producer Dinesh Vijan.

"When producer Dinesh Vijan suggested that we do a horror-comedy, I was thrilled. I knew I had to play these two wild characters unlike anything. At some point, Vicky (Rao's character in 'Stree') and Bhawra will meet in one film. That was exciting because I'd be playing a double role. I had to play Bhawra remarkably different than Vicky, from his looks to the way he speaks."

Helmed by Hardik Mehta, "Roohi" also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma. Rao is aware that the film rides on massive expectations, as it's not only one of the first major titles to release theatrically this year but also the first sequel in the horror-comedy universe.

The actor said comparisons to "Stree" would be "unfair" to his new film. "The firsts are always special. These are different films, with new characters. I hope people don't feel 'lets see what's common between 'Roohi' and 'Stree'. I hope they see it as an independent film," he said.

"Roohi" is slated to be released on March 11.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajkummar Rao Roohi Stree universe Hardik Mehta Rajkummar Rao interview
India Matters
Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said they have arrested 24 people including the CEO and COO of the firm (Photo | Special arrangement)
Hyderabad cops bust scam by firm that duped 10 lakh people to tune of Rs 1,500 crore
The show marks the digital debut of '90s stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. (Photo | Twitter)
Amazon Prime announces all-female led series 'Hush Hush' on Women's Day
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
On Women's Day, Karnataka announces six-months child care leave for employees 
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25% new COVID cases in 6 states including 3 from South India: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25 per cent new COVID cases in 6 states: Government
Central team hints at more infectious but less deadly coronavirus mutation in Maharashtra
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp