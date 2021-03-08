STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rani Mukerji says women hold power to change their representation in movies

The actor, who played some of the most loved women protagonists on screen in films like 'Hichki', 'Mardaani', 'No One Killed Jessica', spoke about why women need to empower each other more in cinema.

Published: 08th March 2021 02:48 PM

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of International Women's Day, Bollywood star Rani Mukerji spoke her mind about how women should ensure to support more women in every department of film-making in the evidently male-driven Indian film industry.

The 42-year-old actor, who has presented audiences with some of the most loved women protagonists on screen, through her performances in films like 'Black', 'Hichki', 'Mardaani', 'No One Killed Jessica', among many others, spoke about why women need to empower each other more in cinema.

She said, "In my journey in the Hindi film industry, I have realised that the power is with the women to change the perception about how women are represented in every aspect of film-making. We have to support each other, root for each other and empower each other so that the road is smoother for others who want to make a name for themselves in the male-driven industry. We have to celebrate each other and our successes collectively to ensure that we are all heard all the more."

Rani, who considers herself fortunate for being able to portray the most fantastic female characters on screen, added, "As an artiste, I have been fortunate enough to play some really fantastic self-reliant women on screen and live their inspiring stories closely. Like me, many actresses over generations have tried to change the conversation about how women are portrayed on screen. I'm blessed that through my films I was given an opportunity to change the conversation of female representation in India."

Rani, whose previous films 'Hichki' and 'Mardaani' were runaway hits, also spoke about wanting to find more similar scripts, "I have throughout my career made conscious decisions to portray strong women characters on screen who led by example for society. I have chosen to play women characters who can command respect, because of their uninhibited life choices. Going forward too, I will be inclined to pick projects that have a powerful story to tell through the eyes of a bold, upright woman who doesn't fear voicing her opinions and is confident about being herself."

The actor will be next seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The cast also includes debutante Sharvari. 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is a sequel to the 2005 hit film 'Bunty Aur Babli', starring Rani alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.

