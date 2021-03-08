Rasika Dugal joins Stephen Fry’s The Empire

By Express News Service

Actor Rasika Dugal has joined British veteran Stephen Fry for the international comedy audio series, The Empire. Rasika Dugal, who was last seen in Mirzapur 2, has signed the BBC Radio 2 series, written by Indian stand-up comedian-screenwriter Anuvab Pal and directed by Ed Morrish, an award-winning radio comedy producer.

The Empire is set in Imperial India, where the new district magistrate of Darjeeling grapples with the responsibilities of his new post with the help and sometimes hindrance of his colleagues, reads the official synopsis. “Anuvab Pal’s script had me in splits when I read it.

I had come off a three-month-long shoot for an intense drama series and comedy is just what I needed,” Rasika Dugal said in a statement. The actor has lent her voice for the character of Sapna, a proto-revolutionary.

The comedy series will also feature the voices of Doctor Who actor Michelle Gomez and actor-writer Alexander Owen of Midsomer Murders fame. The Empire, which is a Channel X production for BBC Radio 2, will be released on Sunday.

