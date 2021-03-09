Actor Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19; mother Neetu says he's recovering well

By Online Desk

Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19 and is on medication, his mother Neetu Kapoor confirmed on Tuesday on social media.

The actor, who has multiple films lined up for release this year, is recovering well and has been quarantining at home.

Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to inform everyone that she's grateful for their good wishes.

She wrote, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions."



Kapoor's much-awaited action film 'Shamshera' by director Karan Malhotra is set to hit theatres on June 25th of this year while the release of fantasy adventure film 'Brahmastra' directed by Ayan Mukerji and co-starring his girlfriend Alia Bhatt has not been announced yet.

