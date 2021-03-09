STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
How Janhvi Kapoor’s Roohi look was created

In Roohi, Janvi Kapoor doubles up as a young girl with a dark spirit stuck inside her.

Published: 09th March 2021 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Janvi Kapoor in the song Nadiyon Paar as 'Roohi'.

Janvi Kapoor in the song Nadiyon Paar as 'Roohi'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

For the film, Janhvi spent over two hours every day with her makeup team to become the ghostly character. 

Sources close to the crew revealed that as many as 10 different options were considered before zeroing down on Janhvi’s final appearance. Director Hardik Mehta shared, “We did multiple look tests to arrive at a combination of prosthetics and VFX to create the look for Janhvi.

What really surprised me was the switch that Janhvi would make as soon as prosthetics would come on her and her whole body language and her voice would change to that of her witch character. I also want to mention here the immense contribution of Nikita Kapoor, our prosthetic artist, and the fabulous team of Red Chillies VFX who have painstakingly put this look together throughout the film.”

