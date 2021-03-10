STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofaan' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in May 

The movie, which features Akhtar in the role of a boxer, will premiere on the streamer's platform on May 21, Amazon said in a press release.

Published: 10th March 2021 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Farhan Akhtar.

Actor Farhan Akhtar. (Photo | File)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar-starrer sports drama "Toofaan" is the latest Bollywood project to make its way to streamer Amazon Prime Video.

The movie, which features Akhtar in the role of a boxer, will premiere on the streamer's platform on May 21, Amazon said in a press release.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, "Toofan" also features Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal.

The project marks second collaboration for Akhtar and Mehra post "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", the 2013 biopic on legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of Content at Amazon Prime Video, said the streamer is excited to take its association with the film's producer Excel Entertainment forward after shows such as "Mirzapur", "Inside Edge" and "Made in Heaven".

"'Toofaan' marks another exciting chapter for us together. 'Toofaan' is one more step in our continuous commitment to bringing quality entertainment to our customers and another excellent addition our direct-to-service film selection," he said.

Subramaniam hailed the movie as an engaging and inspiring tale of the power of perseverance and following ones' passions against all odds.

"With Rakeysh's flair for narrating stories with a unique appeal and Farhan's ability to make every character he plays appear relatable and endearing we're sure 'Toofaan' has all the makings of the perfect summer blockbuster and will be loved by our consumers across the globe."

A story that that's as intriguing as ever, we're looking forward to bringing this sports drama to Prime members this May," he added.

The film has been co-produced by ROMP Pictures.

Ritesh Sidhwani, who has produced the movie for Excel, said with "Toofaan", the banner continues to tell stories that touch the heart and soul of the audience.

"We consistently strive to develop new concepts which can entertain and enlighten the viewers.

With 'Toofaan', we are presenting an inspirational sports drama that presents the story of a goon from the streets of Dongri set against the backdrop of boxing, his fall and triumphant comeback against all odds in life," he added.

Mehra is reuniting with Akhtar after seven years and he said the actor-director was the perfect fit for the lead role in "Toofaan".

"After working with Farhan in 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', I was certain he would be the perfect protagonist for 'Toofaan'. The best thing about him is that he does not act the part, but lives it completely."

'Toofaan' is a story that will motivate and inspire all of us to get out of comfort zones and fight towards achieving our dreams. We cannot wait to present our film to viewers across the globe," the filmmaker added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farhan Akhtar Toofaan Amazon Prime Video
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp