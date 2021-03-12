A R Rahman’s 99 Songs to hit theatres on April 16

By Express News Service

AR Rahman’s maiden production venture, 99 Songs, is all set to hit theatres on April 16. Rahman, who ventures into scriptwriting and film production with the upcoming musical-romance drama, made the announcement on Twitter.

“Happy to share that #99Songs will release on April 16, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by Vishwesh K and featuring the talented actors Ehan Bhat & Edilsey Vargas,” he wrote.Backed by Rahman’s production company YM Movies, 99 Songs stars newcomers Ehan Bhat and Edilsey Vargas.

The film is presented by Jio Studios, and will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.99 Songs is directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, former frontman of the hardcore band Scribe.Notably, Rahman has also composed the original score and 15 songs for the film.

