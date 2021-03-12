Family Man Season 2 on! Directors Raj-DK rubbish rumours

By Express News Service

A few days ago, several news sites stated that the second season of Amazon Prime’s spy thriller The Family Man and crime series Paatal Lok have been called off following the recent guidelines notified by the information and broadcasting ministry.

Raj & Dk, the directors of The Family Man, have rubbished the news calling it a baseless rumour, through a tweet on their official handle.

There is no formal update about the status of the second season of Paatal Lok, directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy. The Family Man 2 will star Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Samantha Akkineni and Sundeep Kishan in the lead.

It may be noted that Amazon Prime Video had issued an apology for the controversy surrounding their web series Tandav. The show was accused of mocking the Hindu deity Shiva in one scene and also portraying the Indian Prime Minister in an adverse light.