WATCH| Farhan Akhtar packs a mean punch in 'Toofaan' teaser

The nearly two-minute-long teaser opens with Farhan's character falling in the ring after being knocked out by his opponent.

Published: 12th March 2021 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Farhan Akhtar in a still from 'Toofaan'

Farhan Akhtar in a still from 'Toofaan' (Photo| IMDb)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar finally dropped the much-anticipated teaser of his upcoming sports-drama 'Toofaan', in which he will be seen portraying the character of a professional boxer.

The 47-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle on Friday and shared the first teaser of the movie, along with the caption, "It fills me with immense joy to give you the first glimpse of a film into which we poured all our love, passion, exuberance, madness even. It truly is a labour of love and today I am so excited to share it with you. Here's presenting the #ToofaanTeaser.. big big hug. #ToofaanOnPrime premieres May 21, on @primevideoin."

After his jaw-dropping performance and transformation for the 2013 hit film 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', Farhan is back as an athlete, albeit this time a boxer in the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial.

The nearly two-minute-long teaser opens with Farhan's character falling in the ring after being knocked out by his opponent. After that, in the true Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra style, the teaser shifts to the back story of the character wherein we see his transformation from Ajju Bhai to Aziz Ali, the boxer, with the support of Mrunal Thakur's character. The intense sports drama also features Paresh Rawal playing the role of Farhan's coach.

Farhan seems to have undergone immense training for his character in 'Toofaan', to get into the ring like a boxer and seems like his efforts have paid off.

The production work for the forthcoming movie was stalled when the COVID-induced lockdown was imposed in India back in March 2020. The film which narrates the story of a boxer is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan, and Rakeysh. 'Toofaan' also marks the second collaboration of Farhan with Rakeysh after the massive success of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', the biopic based on Indian athlete Milkha Singh.

The film slated to release on May 21, also stars, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe and Darshan Kumaar.

