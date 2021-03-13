Diljit Dosanjh's Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh' to release on October 15

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill-starrer Punjabi film "Honsla Rakh" will release countrywide on October 15.

Dosanjh took to Instagram to share the release date and also posted behind-the-scenes pictures from the film.

"#HonslaRakh This Dussehra, 15th October 2021," the Punjabi singer-actor captioned the post. Gill, who shot to fame with Salman Khan-hosted reality show 'Bigg Boss', also shared the same photos, with the caption, "Excited? @diljitdosanjh @thindmotionfilms #ShootModeOn #HonslaRakh" The movie is written by Rakesh Dhawan and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, who has previously helmed Punjabi films "Jhalle" and "Kala Shah Kala".

Also starring Sonam Bajwa, the film is produced by Dosanjh, Daljit Thind and co-produced by Pawan Gill.