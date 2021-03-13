STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Parineeti Chopra drops power-packed anthem 'Parindra' from 'Saina'

Crooned by Amaal Malik and penned by Manoj Muntashir, the song is sure to provide motivation during those intense workout sessions.

Published: 13th March 2021 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra in upcoming film 'Saina'

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra in upcoming film 'Saina' (Video Screengrab)

By ANI

MUMBAI: After piquing the curiosity of movie buffs by dropping the trailer of her upcoming biographical drama 'Saina', Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra on Saturday shared the first power-packed song 'Parinda' from the forthcoming biopic based on the life of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal.

The 'Ishaqzaade' star hopped on to Twitter and dropped the new 'workout anthem' for her fans. She wrote, "My new workout song."

The two-minute-and-thirty-second video shows Parineeti who trains vigorously on the tennis court and goes through intense workout sessions with Manav Kaul who essays the role of Saina's trainer in the film. Focused on her goals, the video of the song shows a dedicated Saina who leaves no stone unturned to make the best badminton player.

Crooned by Amaal Malik and penned by Manoj Muntashir, the song is sure to provide motivation during those intense workout sessions.

Parineeti had dropped the trailer of her sports-drama on International Women's Day.

The nearly two-minute-long trailer of 'Saina' shows how a girl from a small village in Haryana dreams about becoming the world's no 1 badminton player, and how her parents help her out in fulfilling her dream.

The trailer then shifts its focus on highlighting the hardships and obstacles that the ace badminton player faces, before getting back into the game with full force and proving herself to be an outstanding player.

It took several stepping stones for Parineeti to get into playing the titular role in Saina Nehwal's biopic. But, looking at the film's trailer, audiences would be glad that she came on board. The actor seems to have nailed Saina's look in the trailer, from the player's stance and body language on the badminton court to her bond with her parents.

Written and directed by Amole Gupte, 'Saina' is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jayraj, and Rajesh Shah. The movie will hit the theatres on March 26. 

