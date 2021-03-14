STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'1962: The War in the Hills': The winter soldiers

Mahesh Manjrekar’s 1962: The War in the Hills remembers the 125 Indian bravehearts who took on the might of the Chinese.
 

Published: 14th March 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

A still from ''1962: The War in the Hills'

A still from '1962: The War in the Hills'

By KABIR SINGH BHANDARI
Express News Service

As the Indian soldiers make their way into the Galwan Valley and Rezang La to take on the Chinese, they have little to be hopeful for. Outnumbered 125 against 3,000 Chinese soldiers; they do not have enough ammunition, not to mention adequate clothing to weather the bitter cold.

While the Chinese flaunted modern machine guns, the Indians have to depend on World War II vintage 303 rifles. In case you were wondering, this is 1962: The War in the Hills, a war drama, and not the present kerfuffle in the Pangong Lake area. Showing on Disney + Hotstar, the series is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and stars Abhay Deol, Sumeet Vyas, Annup Sonii and Mahie Gill.

Vyas plays the role of Ramkumar Yadav, who is short-tempered and a single father. His character loses his wife to childbirth, and raises his son on his own.

For Vyas, who found out that he was going to be a parent during the shoot, it was an emotional role. “Also, I love the fact that I got to play someone who’s not like me.

"I’m not generally short-tempered, but Yadav is a guy who reacts at every situation, wants to pick up a fight and will be the first one to charge on with his gun. It was nice to let out the emotions,” says Vyas.

Mahesh Manjrekar

Deol plays Major Suraj Singh, who leads the soldiers. In a reunion of sorts, the war series also stars Mahie Gill, who plays Shagun Singh (Deol’s wife).

Gill reunites with her Dev.D co-star after 12 years. “I had wanted to work with Abhay for a long time and then, of course, Mahesh Manjrekar was directing the series. He’s a fantastic actor and a fabulous director. When you’re working with someone like him, things become very easy. My character is a very emotional person who’s brave and also knows that army life is very demanding, it comes with a lot of pleasure and pain. She realises that her husband is a soldier first and then a husband. I can relate to this character because my grandfather was in the army and I also know a lot of army wives,” explains Gill, whose last cinematic outing was Durgamati (2020) on Amazon.

The series was shot partly in Ladakh, but had to be later shifted to Panchgani as September onwards Ladakh becomes almost inhabitable. For the cast, shooting in Ladakh—even in comparatively better weather—was tough. Since they were playing soldiers and keeping true to the story, they had to make do with only one sweater and canvas shoes. Also, it took the cast and crew almost four days to acclimatise in the dark, only after which the shoot could be started.

Like Gill, Vyas too was overwhelmed at working with Manjrekar and remembers being a little star-struck by the actor-filmmaker. “He’s a lovely person and a good actor himself and so understands where the actors come from, and what they are going through. He’s very liberal when it comes to your performance, he just lets you be. As he comes from a theatre background, I had even more respect for him,” says Vyas.
Full of valour and patriotism of the men taking on the might of the enemy for the love of their country, the series shows how the Indian soldiers looted the well-equipped Chinese of their ammunition and then used it against them. At a time when Indo-China relations are far from friendly, it is expected that a lot of people would tune in to watch the series which will serve as a memorable flashback to the bravery of these soldiers forgotten over time.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
1962: The War in the Hills
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp