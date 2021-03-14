STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' to release globally on April 30

Published: 14th March 2021 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar in a still from the film. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's much-awaited actioner "Sooryavanshi", directed by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is set to open theatrically on April 30 worldwide, the makers announced Sunday.

The cop-action-drama was originally scheduled for a release on March 24 last year, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to theatres shutdown across the country.

Kumar took to Twitter to share the release date announcement video of the film.

"We promised you all a cinematic experience and that's what you will get. The wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai Police.

#Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021," Kumar captioned the video.

The new teaser of features footage from the trailer launch of the film -- attended by its cast, including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and producer Karan Johar -- held on March 2 last year.

When the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown was announced later that month, "Sooryavanshi" became one of the first Bollywood tentpoles to halt its release.

"But we promised our audience that 'Sooryavanshi' will be back in theatres when the time is right. We know it's been a year.

But a promise is a promise. And guess what? The wait is finally over. Aa Rahi Hai Police," the text in the video read.

"Sooryavanshi" is the fourth film in Shetty's cop universe after Devgn's "Singham", "Singham Returns", and Singh's "Simmba".

The upcoming film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

