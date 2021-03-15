STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farhan Akhtar thanks fans for tremendous response to teaser of 'Toofaan' with new poster

Ever since 'Toofaan' was announced, it has been one of the most highly awaited films and every time a new photo or an exclusive photo was released, it broke the internet.

Published: 15th March 2021

Farhan Akhtar in a still from 'Toofaan'

Farhan Akhtar in a still from 'Toofaan' (Photo| IMDb)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar who is awaiting the release of his much-anticipated sports drama 'Toofaan' on Monday dropped a new poster from the film. The actor also thanked his fans for their tremendous response to the teaser release.

The 'Rock On' star took to Twitter and penned a note for his fans. He wrote, "Thank you for the love you have shown the teaser. It makes every drop of blood, sweat and tears put into creating this character, worth having shed."

The new poster sees a close-up of Farhan's face as he holds boxing gloves near his face and holds a defending position. Bearing an intense look, the actor us seen covered in sweat as he puts all his effort into the boxing ring.

Ever since 'Toofaan' was announced, it has been one of the most highly awaited films and every time a new photo or an exclusive photo was released, it broke the internet.

The teaser of the film is no exception as within a very short time since its release, it has crossed over 16 million views on YouTube alone.

Last week, the 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' actor dropped an intriguing teaser of the film.

The nearly two-minute-long teaser opens with Farhan's character falling in the ring after being knocked out by his opponent. After that, in the true Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra style, the teaser shifts to the back story of the character wherein we see his transformation from Ajju Bhai to Aziz Ali, the boxer, with the support of Mrunal Thakur's character. The intense sports drama also features Paresh Rawal playing the role of Farhan's coach.

Farhan seems to have undergone immense training for his character in 'Toofaan', to get into the ring like a boxer and seems like his efforts have paid off.

The film which narrates the story of a boxer is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan, and Rakeysh. 'Toofaan' also marks the second collaboration of Farhan with Rakeysh after the massive success of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', the biopic based on Indian athlete Milkha Singh.

The film slated to release on May 21, also stars, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe, and Darshan Kumaar.

