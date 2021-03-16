STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Madhya Pradesh has been 'a revelation': Tahir Raj Bhasin on shooting for 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein'

The actor said during the end of last year, most shoots were restricted to indoor studio set ups.

Published: 16th March 2021 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has been shooting for his digital series "Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein" in Madhya Pradesh and he says he loves the locations in the state that have been a revelation to him.

"Madhya Pradesh has been quite a revelation. Earlier this month, we were shooting in Omkareshwar, an extremely picturesque temple town two hours from Indore. The centuries-old alleys and temples that line the banks of the clear waters of the Narmada have uplifted the visual aesthetics of the world that the series Yeh Kaali Kaali aankhein is set in," Tahir said.

Tahir shared that the crew is now in Bhopal and is shooting in real locations. "This week we've moved our cavalcade of 200 crew members to Bhopal and I look forward to experiencing the Capital as we shoot here over the next week," he said.

The actor said during the end of last year, most shoots were restricted to indoor studio set ups. "Being outdoors in this beautiful city of lakes, with its rich architectural heritage lining the streets, has been a delight and has brought the best out of me and the crew. I look forward to exploring the city sights as we shoot on my days off," he said.

Tahir has been paired opposite Shweta Tripathi in the series. He plays a die-hard romantic and is excited to be in a fresh pairing with the "Mirzapur" actress.

"Shweta Tripathi is a fabulous actor and a genuine person. I've really enjoyed creating scenes with her so far. She brings a definite authenticity to every role she plays, and it's been fascinating working with that energy, and adding to it," he said.

Tahir added: "The part I play in this series is of a die-hard romantic, passionately committed to the girl in his life. What the audience can expect is a cracking chemistry and a suspenseful story to keep them on the edge."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tahir Raj Bhasin Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein Madhya Pradesh Tahir Raj Bhasin Madhya Pradesh
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp