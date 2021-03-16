STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Roohi' box office: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer rakes in Rs 1.35 crores on Day 5

Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the movie, which hit the theatres on Thursday, is the first major Bollywood release post the COVID-19 lockdown.

Published: 16th March 2021 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.

A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's horror-comedy film 'Roohi', which had opened to mixed responses, witnessed a further decline in its fifth-day box office collection.

The film, which also stars Varun Sharma, minted a total of Rs 1.35 crores on Monday, witnessing a drop from the fourth day of its release. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the earnings of the movie on his Twitter handle.

He tweeted, "#Roohi shows satisfactory hold on the crucial Mon... The numbers are much, much better vis-a-vis the new releases [#Hindi] during #Covid times... Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.42 cr, Sun 3.85 cr, Mon 1.35 cr. Total: Rs 13.93 cr. #India biz."

The horror-comedy had earned Rs 3.06 crores on its first day. It witnessed a decline in figures on Friday, minting Rs 2.25 crores. However, the film performed well on Saturday and Sunday, earning Rs 3.42 crores and Rs 3.85 crores, respectively. On Monday, the film raked in just Rs 1.35 crores. The total earnings of the movie stand at Rs 13.93 crores currently.

'Roohi' which was previously called 'Rooh Afza' and then 'Roohi Afzana', was initially slated to hit the theatres in the first week of June, last year. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the makers had to postpone the release date.

A Jio Studios Presentation, 'Roohi' is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film marks the first-ever collaboration of Rajkummar and Janhvi. Rajkummar and Varun have earlier shared screen space in the 2015 release 'Dolly Ki Doli'.

The horror-comedy also become the first film to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place.

The film is based on the lines of the 2018 hit film 'Stree', which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.

