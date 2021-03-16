STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Tested COVID negative in multiple reports': Gauahar Khan's team says actor complying with BMC norms

The statement from Khan comes after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday filed a police case against a Bollywood actor for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines.

Published: 16th March 2021 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Gauhar Khan

Actor Gauhar Khan (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Gauhar Khan's team has clarified that the actor has tested negative for COVID-19 and is complying with all the norms issued by the BMC.

The statement from Khan comes after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday filed a police case against a Bollywood actor for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines. Though the BMC release did not disclose the name the actor, reports said the case was related to the "Tandav" actor.

A statement from Khan's team read that the 37-year-old actor is cooperating with BMC. The team also attached her COVID-19 report, dated March 15. "For everyone sending their best wishes and concern for Gauahar Khan, here's the latest report. She's tested negative in multiple reports. She's a law abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC," the statement read.

"This is to appeal for all the speculation to be put to an end. Gauahar Khan is cooperating with everything that the BMC requires," it further said. The team also requested media to not "indulge in speculation" as the actor is emotionally at her lowest following the death of her father on March 5.

"She's going through everything that is expected from her by the BMC. So with folded hands we want Gauahar's time to her self, respectfully and let her heart heal in this mourning time," the statement read.

The civic body in a release on Monday said that despite being infected by the virus, the actor moved out in public places and took part in shootings, which led the BMC to file a case against the artiste.

"No Compromise On City's Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID-19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus," the civic body had tweeted along with a copy of the FIR.

