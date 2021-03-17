STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Adventure comedy 'Hello Charlie' to release on Amazon Prime Video in April

The adventure-comedy film, directed by Pankaj Saraswat, is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

Published: 17th March 2021 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

The poster of 'Hello Charlie' shared by Amazon Prime India on Twitter.

The poster of 'Hello Charlie' shared by Amazon Prime India on Twitter. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Aadar Jain and Jackie Shroff-starrer movie "Hello Charlie" is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 9.

The adventure-comedy film, directed by Pankaj Saraswat, is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

It features Jain as a simpleton from a small town who is tasked with transporting a gorilla from Mumbai to Diu.

The actor made his acting debut with the 2017 Yash Raj Films' musical-drama "Qaidi Band".

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said "Hello Charlie" will help strengthen the steamer's "family-centric content".

"This is a film made with all heart that the entire family can watch together and make them laugh in unison," Subramaniam said in a statement.

Sidhwani said while Excel Entertainment has collaborated with Amazon Prime Video on multiple projects, including hit series "Mirzapur" and "Inside Edge", "Hello Charlie" will be their first feature together.

"With this adventure comedy and entertainer, we aim to push the cinematic envelope further and bring our creative vision to life in the comedy space," he added.

Sidhwani hoped that the film, with its "endearing story", will engage the family and kid friendly audiences.

"Hello Charlie" also stars Shlokka Pandit, Rajpal Yadav and Elnaaz Norouzi.

Praising the cast, Saraswat said the film's unconventional storyline was aided by the comic timing of actors who had a great understanding of their characters.

"It was always great fun on the sets and I am glad that people from worldwide will be able to see our film and be entertained," the director added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aadar Jain Jackie Shroff Hello charlie Amazon prime video
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp