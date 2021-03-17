STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Tara Sutaria confirms testing negative for Covid-19, thanks fans for 'love and concern'

The 'Marjaavaan' actor took to her Instagram handle and assured her followers about testing negative for the deadly virus.

Published: 17th March 2021 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Tara Sutaria.

Actress Tara Sutaria. (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria on Wednesday confirmed to her fans that she has tested negative for the novel coronavirus and expressed gratitude to them for their concern and love.

The 'Marjaavaan' actor took to her Instagram handle and assured her followers about testing negative for the deadly virus. She wrote in her Instagram story, "Thank you all for your concern and love.. I am covid negative and healthy! Be safe and well.. Lots of love to you all."

On a related note, several leading Bollywood stars had contracted the deadly disease earlier. Actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Neetu Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others have been infected with the virus.

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19.

On the work front, Tara had recently completed the shoot for 'Tadap', which marks the debut of Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty. She will also be seen essaying the lead in the upcoming sequels of 'Heropanti' and 'Ek Villain'. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tara Sutaria Covid 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp