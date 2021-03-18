STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don't respect award shows, comical to see actors dance before collecting: John Abraham

The actors said that he knows that people who take part in award shows don't view them the way he feels.

Published: 18th March 2021 05:23 PM

A still from John Abraham-starrer 'Batla House'.

A still from John Abraham-starrer 'Batla House'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Award shows are a big no-no for actor John Abraham, who said that he has no respect for them. The actor, who will soon be seen in the film "Mumbai Saga", refers to award shows as "circus" and says he maintains distance from such events.

"I totally don't respect awards. It's a joke. It's comical to see actors dance and then collect an award and make funny jokes," he told IANS. However, he knows that people who take part in these shows don't view them in this way.

ALSO READ| Want to come on big screen, not available for subscription fee: John Abraham

"I feel what they are doing is not necessarily wrong or what I am doing is wrong. But I am on this side of the fence. I am quiet about it. I just don't go for these functions. I will be a joker going to a circus, it will be demeaning and I don't want to do that," he said.

On his film "Mumbai Saga", which releases in theatres, he said nothing can be predicted as of now. "No one is sure what will happen the next day. We are not experts here. We are sure that we want to release in the theatre. We know that 'Mumbai Saga' needs a big screen experience and merits a large screen release and that is what we are doing," he said.

The actor said he loves being part of action films and enjoys the genre. "It's a genre that I am comfortable with. The audience finds that space very believable with me and I, too, enjoy that space. There are actors who love song and dance and I love action. Action sequences are my item numbers," said the actor, who has been part of many action films including "Shootout At Wadala" and "Force".

John added that all action films are not alike and have something different for him to showcase. "There are different kinds of roles in action films. In 'Ek Villain' the action was different from 'Satyameva Jayate'. 'Attack' has action which is very Hollywood. Each film has a different brief," he said.

